Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

