Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after buying an additional 630,881 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 897,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,146,000 after buying an additional 231,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after buying an additional 224,803 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $15,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $103.26 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

