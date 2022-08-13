Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in News were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $40,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in News by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,593,000 after buying an additional 1,225,694 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in News by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,045,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 1,168,048 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in News by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,752,000 after buying an additional 874,243 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.