Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rollins were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

Rollins Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,521,732 shares of company stock worth $56,950,240 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

