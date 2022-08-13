KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $157,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,236 shares of company stock worth $4,506,711 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

