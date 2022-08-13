KeyCorp Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $363.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $299.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 209.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.11. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,188,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

