Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $49,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after buying an additional 189,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.01.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

