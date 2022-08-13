Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($90.82) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Kion Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Kion Group stock opened at €44.00 ($44.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.45 and its 200 day moving average is €56.25. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a one year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

