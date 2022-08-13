Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Head-To-Head Review

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lam Research and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 11 8 0 2.42 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lam Research currently has a consensus target price of $613.32, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $17.23 billion 4.18 $4.61 billion $32.75 15.83 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.79 $2.54 million $0.10 52.21

This table compares Lam Research and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lam Research has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 26.73% 75.71% 28.21% Sono-Tek 9.02% 11.83% 8.83%

Summary

Lam Research beats Sono-Tek on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition products for dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP series products to address various wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. The company sells its products and services to semiconductors industry in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and internationally. Lam Research Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

