Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 147,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

LW stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.