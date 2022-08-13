LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €134.90 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

FRA LEG opened at €88.68 ($90.49) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a one year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.88.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

