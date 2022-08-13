Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.25

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $13.50. Limoneira shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 21,222 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Limoneira Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $237.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

Limoneira Increases Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,146,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 331.6% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 447,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 436,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

