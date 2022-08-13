Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to $86.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 69.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Linamar Trading Down 2.2 %

LIMAF opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. Linamar has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

