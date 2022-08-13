Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$65.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LNR. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Linamar Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$64.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.93. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 8.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. purchased 34,750 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$4,307,095. Also, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,981,420.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,420.48. Insiders have acquired 178,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,983 over the last quarter.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

