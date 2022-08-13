Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNR. TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Linamar stock opened at C$64.69 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 865,804 shares in the company, valued at C$48,589,613.12. In other Linamar news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. bought 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,307,095. Also, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,589,613.12. Insiders have purchased a total of 178,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,983 over the last ninety days.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

