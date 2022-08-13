Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Down 25.1% in July

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 474,400 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Liquid Media Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of YVR opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.92. Liquid Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

