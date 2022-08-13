Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,826. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

