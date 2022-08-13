Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

MPX stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $400.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Marine Products in the second quarter valued at $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

