Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott International worth $57,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

