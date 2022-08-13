Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $179.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.80.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.47. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

