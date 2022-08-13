Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after buying an additional 508,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after buying an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,951,000 after buying an additional 87,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

