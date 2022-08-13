MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MELI opened at $1,081.08 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $755.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $923.87.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

