Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.40 ($8.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 million and a P/E ratio of -26.21. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of €12.30 ($12.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.48.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

