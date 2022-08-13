Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$71.78 Average PT from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE:MRU opened at C$70.64 on Wednesday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$59.14 and a 1 year high of C$73.54. The stock has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

