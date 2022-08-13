MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $53.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.31.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

