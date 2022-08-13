Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,052,000 after purchasing an additional 429,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,757,000 after buying an additional 264,327 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $187.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

