Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.18.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.55. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$13.94 and a one year high of C$24.57. The firm has a market cap of C$563.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

