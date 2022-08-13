Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 394.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

