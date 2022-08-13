Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.2 %

BRX stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

