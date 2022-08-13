Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,359,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,629,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $211.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

