Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $211.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MHK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.