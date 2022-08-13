Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monro were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 45,634 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 3.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 946,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monro by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Monro by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 607,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monro Stock Performance

Monro stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

