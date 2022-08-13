Morgan Stanley Lowers Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Price Target to $8.00

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s current price.

Cue Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $669.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cue Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Articles

