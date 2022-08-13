Movano (MOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Movano stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Movano has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Movano Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Movano at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

