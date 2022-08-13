Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Schneider National by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 10.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Schneider National by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.2 %

SNDR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

