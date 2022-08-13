Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
Manitowoc Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MTW stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.06. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.