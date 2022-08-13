Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,046.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.06. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

