Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

