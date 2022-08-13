Mutual Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $74.58.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

