Mutual Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $413,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.