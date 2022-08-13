Mutual Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after buying an additional 662,065 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 345,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 306,610 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

