Mutual Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

