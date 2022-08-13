Mutual Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV opened at $97.89 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

