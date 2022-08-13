Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

