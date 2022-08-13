Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in General Dynamics by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 9,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $237.95 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

