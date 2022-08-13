Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 787 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,532 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 18,350 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,919,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 71,850 shares of company stock worth $886,865 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.45 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

