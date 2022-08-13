Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 821 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JIG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $83.24.

