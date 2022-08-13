Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $42,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of ACN opened at $320.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

