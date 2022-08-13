Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,101.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

