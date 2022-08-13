Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $403,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 330,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,781,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 160,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $27.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.