Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

